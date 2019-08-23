UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Welfare Schemes, Says Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no compromise will be made on public welfare schemes and development projects will be completed according to the given schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no compromise will be made on public welfare schemes and development projects will be completed according to the given schedule.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review different public welfare schemes in southern Punjab region at his office, here on Friday.

The chief minister said that 18 rest houses of Fort Munro should be properly renovated, adding that the famous hill resort would be made the best tourist spot having online booking facility.

It was decided in the meeting that small dams would be built for storage of water in DG Khan and Fort Munro. The chief minister said that the water reservoirs would also be utilised for providing clean drinking water to the local community.

He ordered for auction of old vehicles of Tribal Area Development Authority and other departments.

He said that lining of Maneka Canal should be done on priority basis along with plantation of trees as well as a separate sewerage facility.

He said that the truck body manufacturing industry should be relocated to some other suitable place in DG Khan and steps be taken for treatment of waste water.

He said that machinery would be provided for improving solid waste management system in southern Punjab and added that immediate steps be taken to improve the condition of parks. He made it clear that strict monitoring of development schemes would be continued.

Earlier, the meeting was given a briefing about public welfare projects and new schemes. Secretaries of irrigation, housing, sports and tourism and local bodies departments and others attended the meeting.

