No Compromise Over Accountability: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

No compromise over accountability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make any compromise with the corrupt elements as it had come into power on the slogans of change and accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established according to the law. Both the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) while in government did nothing to improve the NAB laws and instead used it for registering cases against the leadership of each other.

Now the two opposition parties, he added. were making a ridiculous demand of disbanding the institution, but the PTI government would not succumb to their pressure for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said the government would soon hold a meeting with the opposition to develop consensus on passing the bills regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and NAB from the parliament.

The opposition wanted to amend the NAB laws according to their whims and for that they might create problems for the government in the passage of FATF bill irrespective of the fact that the latter was must to meet the requirements of international financial institutions.

The government did not want to see the country in the FATF's gray or black list any more and the opposition would hopefully realize the sensitivity of the matter, he added.

To another question, Shibli Faraz said imposing a ban on the social media or YouTube was not an ideal solution and the government was taken no decision in that regard.

He said investigations were underway about the abduction of a senior journalist from Islamabad.\932

