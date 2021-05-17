UrduPoint.com
No Compromise Over Corruption Matters And Accountability Against Corrupts: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always struggled and worked for rule of law in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always struggled and worked for rule of law in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister is fully committed to address all national issues and would not make any compromise over the matters of corruption and accountability of the corrupts at any cost.

He said PM Imran Khan had presented his 60 years income sources and money trails before the courts.

Farrukh Habib said Sharif family was failed to present their sources and money trails regarding their income and heavy assets before the courts, adding they always escaped form the country on the basis of sickness but now they would not succeed in their objectives because PM Imran Khan would not allow them to go abroad.

Replying to a question, he said Sharif brothers and their families always using technical tactics for delaying their cases.

The minister said it was unfortunate that Maryam Nawaz was defending and protecting her party MNA Javed Latif's anti Pakistan statements and she had openly violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were issued by the government against coronavirus by holding public gathering in Sheikhupura yesterday.

He said the incumbent government had turned around the national economy which was inherited as fragile and current account deficit converted in to surplus bridging gape between imports and exports, increasing foreign remittances due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

