No compromise over quality of work, execution time; Jam Kamal says while reviewing progress on development schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairing a meeting to review all development schemes including ongoing and new ones, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday said no compromise would be made on standard of work and their execution time.

He was informed in the meeting that for the first time in Balochistan's history, Department of Planning Development had given authorization of about Rs40 billion for ongoing and new development projects.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar briefed the chief minister about the progress of development schemes in details.

He said 344 projects would be completed in present financial year while efforts were underway for 210 constant projects of verification process and other obstacles would be removed in order to complete them in stipulated time.

The provincial ministers including Financial Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Khaliq Hazar, Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind, and relevant departmental secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of 77 priority schemes of various sectors including Education, Health, Department Urban Planning and Development, Department of Fisheries, Sports and Youth affairs Department.

The meeting was also briefed about progress of establishment of Basic Health Centers and Rural Health Centers at Tehsil level and education construction projects of schools in the province.

Establishment of sports complexes in all districts, Balochistan Youth Programme under Affairs of Youth, Balochistan Green Boat Scheme and Eco-tourism along the coastal areas and tourism centers came under discussion in the meeting.

Department of UP&D (Urban Planning and Development Department) briefed the meeting about Apana Gar project and master plan for 30 districts in that regard.

It was decided that all extensions would be bound to ensure timely completion of development projects and better utilization of funds. Regular work plans would be issued to the contractors before starting of the project and they would ensure on that work plan implementation.

The meeting also agreed to provide teachers with special incentives to ensure their attendance in rural area schools and in that regard, education department was directed to fully prepare recommendation and submit a report revising the teachers' appointment and deployment policy.

Special directives was issued to the departments concerned for timely completion of construction projects at Ayub Stadium Complex for 34th National Games to be held in Quetta.

Addressing on the occasion, Jam Kamal said in the past, the released funds of development schemes were not properly utilized.

He said we were abolishing the trend of delay by releasing funds for new and ongoing development projects in a bid to ensure good governance in the province.

He urged that authorities concerned should play their responsible role for ensuring timely completion of development schemes.