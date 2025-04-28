No Compromise To Be Made On Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Hospitals: Health Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Monday said that no compromise would be made on absence of paramedical staff including doctors in official hospitals with the aim to improve health treatment facilities for patients
He said this while inaugurating a new ward equipped with modern facilities named as MNCH for newborns at RHC Manikhwa Sherani Medical Center.
On this occasion, he visited RHC Manikhwa Sherani Medical Center and inspected various departments and checked the attendance of medical staff.
Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Provincial Health Minister directed concerned doctors that timely provision of treatment facilities would be ensured to public.
He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, he is making surprise visits to medical centers and hospitals in the relevant districts of the province to review the provision of health facilities to provide medical aid amenities to the public.
