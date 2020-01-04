No compromise to be made on accountability: Fawad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that no compromise would be made on across the board accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said without holding accountability the country could not progress and move forward.

The minister said those involved in massive corruption they must had to face the cases which were registered against them.

The government was going to make amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance and the suggestions from opposition in that regard would be welcomed.

Replying to a question, he said consensus would be developed between the government and opposition about appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and members of the commission.