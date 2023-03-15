UrduPoint.com

No Compromise To Be Made On Anti-encroachment Drive; ADC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

No compromise to be made on anti-encroachment drive; ADC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rawalpindi Nosheen Israr on Wednesday said that ongoing anti-encroachment drive would continue non-stop and no compromise would be made on it.

Talking to a delegation of various city trade organisations here at her office, she said that the areas of Committee chowk, Iqbal road, China market and College road would be made role models free from encroachments.

The ADC said that a committee comprising traders representatives, Municipal Corporation, Civil defence and Traffic Police officials would be set up to look after the encroachment operation.

Nosheen said space had been allocated for pushcarts at the grain market (Ghala Mandi)and Jinnah road, where they can do their business after 7 pm.

She added that an anti-encroachment drive would be carried out from 12 pm to 6 pm, adding our aim was not to take away anyone's job but to provide a safe environment to traders and customers by following the law.

President Anjuman Tajran, Punjab Sharjil Mir, Tariq Jadoon, Tahir Bhatti, Chief Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

