No compromise to be made on city’s cleanliness ;Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on the cleanliness of the Pirwadahi bus terminal and other areas of the city.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city including Union Council 7,8,9 and Pirwadahi bus terminal to inspect the sanitation arrangements and ongoing work in the waiting area of the bus station.

Laiqat appreciated the role of Union Council monitoring committees for ensuring cleanliness in the city and said the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the duty of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, Plastic Shoes Manufacturer Association representatives met the Commissioner and announced to donate two Riksha loaders to RWMC to improve cleanliness.

The Commissioner commended the efforts of the Association and asked the RWMC management to involve the maximum number of people in cleanliness activities so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green

city.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq, CEO Rana Sajid Safdar, officers of MCR, RDA and other administrative bodies were also present.