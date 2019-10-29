UrduPoint.com
No Compromise To Be Made On Corruption, Money Laundering: Vawda

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

No compromise to be made on corruption, money laundering: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not make any compromise on corruption and no corrupt or plunderers could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption and for that he had already taken actions against looters to recover such wealth from them which would pave the way to improve the national economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national economy by looting the country's exchequer and taking huge loans.

He said the PPP and PML-N were using the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for personal interest and political motives to halt accountability process against their leaders.

Faisal Vawda said the peoples sympathies were not with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and categorically stated that the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was endeavoring to achieve development milestone to put the country on path of prosperity and uplift.

Maulana should wait till next general elections, he added.

He said the PTI government always respected the decisions of the court and struggled for the independent of judiciary.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's health issue, he said best medical treatment was being provided to the former prime minister and prayed for his early recovery.

