No compromise to be made on defense, integrity of country: Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader and Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said that the law enforcement agencies have arrested the leaders of militants and broken their backs.

After which, the panicked militants are targeting common people and security forces with cowardly attacks, the Quetta blast is also a link in the same chain, he said.

In a statement issued here, after the arrest of the militant's commander Gulzar Imam Shambe by the security forces in the last few days, the suspects targeted the police officer. The Balochistan Liberation Army has accepted responsibility of this incident.

He said that this was an open war, Pakistan forces and police have to fight this war on a war footing, police and sensitive institutions need to be more vigilant.

Pakistan has to crush the militants for the safe future of its generations He said that no compromise could be made on the defense and integrity of the country adding that such incidents were actually a sinister attempt to shake the heart of the country's economy.

He further said that the diligent and brave police and forces of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to protect the homeland.

He said that the arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambe was proof of the excellent performance of our intelligence agencies.

Senator Abdul Qadir said that Gulzar Imam Shambe was wanted because of his involvement in terrorist activities for a long time.

The arrest of Shambe will help in breaking the suspects' network in Balochistan, he said.

He said that more arrests would be made based on the information received from Shambe.