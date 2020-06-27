UrduPoint.com
No Compromise To Be Made On Development Of Merged Areas: Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Saturday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that no compromise would be made on development of merged areas and a hefty amount Rs 38.77 billion was released for various projects in erstwhile tribal areas in current year.

Responding to questions of opposition in KP assembly session, he said politicking on merged districts would be unwise as government would make no compromise on development and progress of merged areas.

He said fluctuation in petroleum prices was related to international market and the prices would vary according to increase or decrease of rates worldwide, adding prices of petroleum products were more in India as compared to Pakistan.

He said procedure of releasing funds from finance department had been streamlined and the same would be released in December if corona did not spread further.

Jhagra said, "we want to increase funds for development schemes by reducing our current expenditures," adding funds were released for projects that were in last phase of completion.

