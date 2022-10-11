No compromise to be made on law and order situation in KP: Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that people of the province especially of Swat would not be left alone in the prevailing situation.

In a statement here, Muqam said, "Our top most priority was peace for which every kind of sacrifice would be made".

The PM aide said incidents like firing on school van at Guli Bagh Swat were unacceptable and said that no compromise will be made on the restoration of peace in the province.

Meanwhile, Adnan Amir Muqam, the son of Prime Minister aide Engr Amir Muqam visited Guli Bagh Swat where he met with heirs of slain driver and addressed protestors.

He said his family had rendered great sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the province in the past and would not hesitate to give more sacrifices in future.