No Compromise To Be Made On Merit :DS Railways

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways newly-posted Divisional Superintendent Lahore Hanif Gull has said that every job will be done entirely on merit.

In his message here on Tuesday, he said that strict action would be taken against encroachments on the railway land and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said that open courts would be organised to address the issues of the common man regarding railways as well employees.

The DS will hold a Facebook live court and an open-court on Thursday (April 28) from the PR DS office inwhich he would listen to complaints and order to resolve them immediately.

