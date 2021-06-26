No compromise to be made on national interests: Shehryar Afridi

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday ruled out the possibility of any foreign dictation, agenda or script in the matters pertaining to the national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday ruled out the possibility of any foreign dictation, agenda or script in the matters pertaining to the national interests.

"Days are gone when the compromises were made on national interests.

Now, there will no dictation and foreign script or agenda," he tweeted while reiterating that the country would protect its interests on its own.

"Pakistan believes in collective leadership," he said, adding that the country was destined to succeed on every international front including its ties with the United�States and Financial Action Task Force (grey list).