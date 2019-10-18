UrduPoint.com
No Compromise To Be Made On Process Of Accountability: Azam Khan Swati

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:31 PM

No compromise to be made on process of accountability: Azam Khan Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that present government would not compromise on corruption and accountability process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that present government would not compromise on corruption and accountability process.

The leaders of last governments had been responsible for price hike, inflation, stagnant economy and other irregularities in the institutions, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman who was preparing for march to derail the system, he said that the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was launching the protest for halting the process of accountability in the country and Kashmir cause.

The leadership of the PTI government would not listen the demands of such elements who had been involved in plundering the national money, the minister stated.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's role, he said the world leaders had started listening the Pakistani leader Imran Khan.

Imran Khan had presented the case of Muslim Ummah and Kashmir before the world highest forum with success, he added.

In reply to a question he said the doors are always open for dialogue with JUI-F and in that regard, a committee led by Pervaiz Khattak has been constituted to remove the reservation of the Opposition parties, he added.

