'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during hajj'

Religious Minister Talha Mahmood says efforts are afoot to complete the hajj related arrangements at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has said no compromise will be made on provision of best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year's hajj.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said efforts are afoot to complete the hajj related arrangements at the earliest.

The Secretary Religious Affairs informed that the meeting that biometric process of pilgrims will be completed by Friday. He said hajj related trainings are also commencing from tomorrow. He said it is mandatory to attend the Hajj training being organized at Tehsil and District levels.

The Secretary Religious Affairs said that the hajj flights are likely to commence from 20th of next month and the last flight will depart on 21st June.