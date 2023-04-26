UrduPoint.com

'No Compromise To Be Made On Provision Of Best Facilities To Pakistani Pilgrims During Hajj'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2023 | 01:18 PM

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during hajj'

Religious Minister Talha Mahmood says efforts are afoot to complete the hajj related arrangements at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has said no compromise will be made on provision of best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year's hajj.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said efforts are afoot to complete the hajj related arrangements at the earliest.

The Secretary Religious Affairs informed that the meeting that biometric process of pilgrims will be completed by Friday. He said hajj related trainings are also commencing from tomorrow. He said it is mandatory to attend the Hajj training being organized at Tehsil and District levels.

The Secretary Religious Affairs said that the hajj flights are likely to commence from 20th of next month and the last flight will depart on 21st June.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hajj June From Best

Recent Stories

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

4 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

13 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

13 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.