PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on anti corruption, Shafi Ullah Khan said Wednesday that the PTI-led government had weed out menace of corruption and nepotism from the country's politics by pursuing merit-based policies.

Talking in a meeting with a delegation from his constituency that called on him, the chief minister's aide said the government was taking effective measures for extending relief to common man and had provided access to justice to the deserving and the underprivileged segment of the society.

He said that the government had adopted development-oriented policies and added that development funds worth Rs350 million were equally disbursed among all the union councils of Taimergara, Lower Dir district.

He said that the development projects were in progress in the Lower Dir district amid monitoring by people who had been asked to report if they found any shortcoming or flaw in the schemes so that quality work could be done in a transparent manner.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of development projects and each penny of the public money would be spent on the welfare of people, he added.

He said that the past era of corruption and nepotism had gone and now each step was taken on merit.

He said that he too was ready to present himself for accountability and added that opposition was afraid of development initiatives of the PTI government and now it was leveling baseless allegations out of frustration.

He said that all the development projects were being pursued on equality basis in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and commission mafia had been rooted out.

He said that the government had developed automated system which had brought about transparency in social welfare projects.

He said that solid steps were being taken for eradicating unemployment and added rights would be provided to people at their doorsteps.

He assured the delegation said that all its genuine demands and problems of the area would be resolved on priority basis.