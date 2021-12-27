UrduPoint.com

No Compromise To Be Made On Quality Of Development Schemes:MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

No compromise to be made on quality of development schemes:MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan on Monday said that it was a top priority of the government to provide all basic amenities of life to the people.

In this regard, no compromise would be made and all the ongoing development projects would be completed timely, he expressed these views during a meeting at the public health department.

Executive Engineer Public Health department Nasir Khan, Sub Engineer Hamid Khan, and SDO Anees Khan attended the meeting wherein development schemes pertaining to the PK-76 areas including Qazi Kalay, Garhi Rajkul, Ibrahimabad, Hassan Garhi, Afghan Colony, Kishoreabad, and other areas.

XEN Nasir Khan informed that 70 percent of development work had been completed in these areas while 30 percent of work was to be completed soon.

MPA and Focal Person said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development works, adding a record development schemes were being executed in the PK-76 constituency.

He also appreciated the efforts and performance of the health department in implementing development plans in a smooth and efficient manner.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Provincial Assembly Nasir All Government Top PK-76

Recent Stories

Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts abo ..

Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts about PM Imran Khan’s future

6 minutes ago
 Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

40 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

41 minutes ago
 National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conferenc ..

National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference on Wednesday

41 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

42 minutes ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.