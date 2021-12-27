No compromise to be made on quality of development schemes:MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan on Monday said that it was a top priority of the government to provide all basic amenities of life to the people.

In this regard, no compromise would be made and all the ongoing development projects would be completed timely, he expressed these views during a meeting at the public health department.

Executive Engineer Public Health department Nasir Khan, Sub Engineer Hamid Khan, and SDO Anees Khan attended the meeting wherein development schemes pertaining to the PK-76 areas including Qazi Kalay, Garhi Rajkul, Ibrahimabad, Hassan Garhi, Afghan Colony, Kishoreabad, and other areas.

XEN Nasir Khan informed that 70 percent of development work had been completed in these areas while 30 percent of work was to be completed soon.

MPA and Focal Person said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development works, adding a record development schemes were being executed in the PK-76 constituency.

He also appreciated the efforts and performance of the health department in implementing development plans in a smooth and efficient manner.