No compromise to be made on quality of development schemes: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan on Monday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views while visiting various ongoing development projects including Ratta Kulachi and Town Hall Museum.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed, the DC visited various segments of these development schemes and directed the officials concerned to ensure that projects were completed within the stipulated timeline.

During the visit, he was briefed about the progress of work and informed that an effective monitoring mechanism was in place and officials concerned carried out the regular inspection on site.

He assured the administration would make no compromise on the quality of public welfare schemes and instructed the officials concerned to ensure the quality use of construction materials in that regard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Muhammad Iqbal visited various schools and inquired about the problems of teachers besides checking staff attendance. He also inspected various development initiatives which are underway in the Mateen Korna area.