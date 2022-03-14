UrduPoint.com

No Compromise To Be Made On Quality Of Food Items: Director SFA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah Monday said that no compromise would be made on food quality as it was the responsibility of the authority to ensure provision of unadulterated food items to the people

He stated this in a meeting with Central President of All Hyderabad Hotels and Restaurants Association Nawab Khan, Haji Amir Rehman, Abdullah Shah, Adil Nawab Khan and Ghulam Sarwar Chandio.

Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah said that the prescribed rules were not being followed in the preparation of food items by shopkeepers and hoteliers due to which diseases are arising.

"If civic and business organizations join hands with us, action against those who supply substandard food items would be initiated," he said.

