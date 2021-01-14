No compromise to be made on standard of growth schemes in Lasbela: DC Hassan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday said measures were being taken for timely complete of the ongoing development schemes with standard for welfare of public in the area.

He expressed these views while inspecting works of constant growth schemes of water supply in Changara Lakara area of the district. The DC Hassan Waqar Cheema said no compromise would be made on standard of development schemes and delaying process of them.

He said all ongoing development works in Lasbela were being closely monitored in order to maintain quality of them.

The DC also warned the contractors that they should use standard materials in development works saying that action would be taken against those contractors when they found in using of substandard materials in the projects.

He said the clean drinking water was being provided to the people in backward areas through solar bore.The DC Hassan noted the district administration was taking steps to monitor the ongoing development schemes in the district on daily basis for ensuring betterment of the schemes.

Earlier, Xen, PHE Imran Akbar Baloch briefed the DC about the Water Supply Scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing development work.