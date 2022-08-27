UrduPoint.com

No Compromise To Be Made On WASA Development Projects: MD

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that no compromise will be made on quality and transparency of the development projects of WASA

While presiding over a meeting here on Saturday which reviewed weekly progress on WASA's development projects, revenue, operations and other matters.

Report on all ongoing schemes, water supply lines and sewerage projects had been sought from all directors of WASA.

Managing Director said that under 'One line one street project' all old lines should be cutoff.

He further said that grand operation should be launched against consumers who were defaulters of WASA.

Ghufran Ahmad directed to expedite recovery operation from defaulter housing societies.

MD appreciated the WASA Revenue Deputy Director Munir Afzal and his team for carrying out best recovery.

