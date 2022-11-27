UrduPoint.com

No Compromise To Be Made Over Quality Of Food: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hamidullah Khattak has said that no compromise would be made over the quality of food in the district.

He assured this during his visit to Qadri Flour Mills in Dabra which he paid on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

During the visit, the DC found 50 bags of substandard wheat which were kept for grinding. He ordered the officers of the Food Department to take the wheat bags into custody.

The deputy commissioner also directed the District Food Controller to immediately take strict legal action against the mill management over the poor cleanliness situation of the mill.

