No concession for corrupt leaders: Faisal Vowda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not provide relief to any person involved in looting national exchequer.

No concession would be made with corrupt leaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on non-compliance of court orders issued for Nawaz Sharif, he said ex-prime minister had presented fake medical reports for medical treatment abroad.

The factitious medical reports were presented by the physician concerned to avail the relief from the courts, he added.

He reiterated that whosoever involved in damaging the country's economy and looting the national wealth, should not be given any concession or relief.