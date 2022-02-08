UrduPoint.com

No Concession For Looters Of Public Money: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 12:31 AM

No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that there would be no concession for looters of public money whether it was Zardari or Nawaz Sharif

No matter how many movements PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif launch against the government, he should give details of Rs 4 billion deposited into the account of Maqsood Patwari, he tweeted.

No matter how many movements PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif launch against the government, he should give details of Rs 4 billion deposited into the account of Maqsood Patwari, he tweeted.

They (Nawaz, Zardari) would be held accountable and the looted money would be deposited into the national kitty, he said.

Fawad said the entire nation stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to support him.

