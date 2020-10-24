UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Concession To Be Given To Opposition Leaders In Cases: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

No concession to be given to opposition leaders in cases: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said the government would not give any concession to the opposition leaders especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in corruption cases or halt the ongoing accountability process against them.

The opposition parties could not get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan and the accountability process would be tightened against the corrupts and plunderers incoming days, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition was using different tactics to give relaxation to them in the corruption cases which was impossible for the government. The Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.

He said the people were not supporting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was elected by the people with overwhelming majority in general election 2018.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Education 2018 Muslim From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

1 hour ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

1 hour ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago

EPA mobilises â€˜Emergency Fundâ€™ to support publ ..

3 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.