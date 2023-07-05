Open Menu

No Conclusive Decision In Dubai Meetings With PML-N, Says Shazia Marri

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:25 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) made it clear that both PPP and PML-N could not reach final decision in their meeting held in Dubai.

PPP leader and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri made the statement while talking to a local private tv on Wednesday.

Shazia Marri said that that all the news about reaching agreement and rumors about the differences between the PPP and the PML-N were nothing but speculations.

She stated that no conclusive decisions had been made in the Dubai meetings.

The meetings between the PML-N and PPP leaders in Dubai had resulted in a consensus on various matters, including the selection of Names for the caretaker set-up and a power-sharing formula in the event of both parties winning the next election.

Prominent leaders from both parties, including PML-N's Nawaz Sharif and PPP's Asif Ali Zardari, held multiple meetings last week to discuss important topics, such as the date of the next general election. These meetings were attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N's senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, as reported.

After the meetings, Zardari, PM Shehbaz, and the law minister returned to Pakistan, while Bilawal left for Tokyo. Nawaz Sharif, who arrived from London, is expected to remain in the UAE for another week to engage in political and business engagements.

