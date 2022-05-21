UrduPoint.com

No-confidence Motion Against Bizenjo, Not In Interest Of Province: Mir Asadullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 10:42 PM

No-confidence motion against Bizenjo, not in interest of province: Mir Asadullah

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Mir Asadullah Baloch on Saturday said that President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal Khan has filed the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at wrong time as the provincial government was going to present the budget within a month

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Mir Asadullah Baloch on Saturday said that President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal Khan has filed the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at wrong time as the provincial government was going to present the budget within a month.

He said, in a statement, Jam Sahib had no required numbers to remove Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo from the seat of chief minister.

Asad Baloch said 18 members of BAP are with the chief minister and he would complete his tenure.

He said those who deviate from the party decision may get show-cause notice adding that the no-confidence motion had been submitted with an aim to get benefits in the budget.

Baloch said 14 MPAs of his party had nominated Mir Qudoos Bizenjo as their parliamentary leader in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Budget Agriculture May From Government

Recent Stories

Celebrities join hands with NACTA for spreading pe ..

Celebrities join hands with NACTA for spreading peace message

36 seconds ago
 MPA Ch Shahbaz Ahmed visits WASA's head office

MPA Ch Shahbaz Ahmed visits WASA's head office

37 seconds ago
 Turkey always supported Pakistan at difficult time ..

Turkey always supported Pakistan at difficult times: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics to be ended if he sent to ja ..

Imran Khan's politics to be ended if he sent to jail for three days: Rana Sanaul ..

3 minutes ago
 Albanese claims victory as Australian right falls ..

Albanese claims victory as Australian right falls to climate backlash

3 minutes ago
 Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond Leag ..

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond League

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.