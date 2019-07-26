No confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to meet failure : PTI claims

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has claimed that no confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will remain unsuccessful

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has claimed that no confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will remain unsuccessful.Talking to a private media channel on Friday, Senator Shibli Faraz said that we are meeting with the leaders of opposition parties for not mustering their support but only cautioning them against setting wrong example for a short term political gains.He claimed that voters in secret balloting will cast vote according to their conscience.Contacts with opposition parties will continue but the decision of meeting with party members of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party will be reviewed as Bilawal has leveled an allegation of horse trading.

He further claimed that PTI is not trying to induce anyone however; some members of opposition who have reservations upon no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate are in contacts with us.Never ever a no-confidence motion has been presented against chairman senate in the parliamentary history of country, he added.He said if no-confidence motion was not taken back then something will start happening like this in every month in coming days which will cause harm to the Senate .He said senate secretariat will write a letter to President Alvi to nominate one out of senate members to chair Senate session on August 1st.He said for this purpose three Names will be sent to President out of which he will nominate one.