No-confidence Motion Against Chairman Senate Is Part Of Abu Bachao Campaign: Fawad Chaudhry

Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:01 PM

No-confidence motion against Chairman Senate is part of Abu Bachao campaign: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate is the part of Abu Bachao campaign

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate is the part of Abu Bachao campaign.In his message on social networking site twitter Federal Minister said that no confidence motion against Chairman Senate is unfortunate as it is the part of Abu Bachao campaign.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan and government will not be affected from this step but it will make difference for institution of Senate where chairman was maintaining a balance.This balance will be affected either no-confidence motion succeed or not.

More Stories From Pakistan

