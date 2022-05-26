No confidence motion against CM Balochistan failed

No- trust motion submitted by the members of various political parties against the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizjinjo failed on Thursday in the very early stage of the constitutional process

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :No- trust motion submitted by the members of various political parties against the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizjinjo failed on Thursday in the very early stage of the constitutional process.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani led parliamentary group of the dissident political parties including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Tehreek-e-Insaf (TI) and Awami National Party (ANP) few days back submitted the no-confidence motion in the Balochistan Assembly.

Following the no-trust vote submitted in the Balochistan Assembly by the Jam Kamal and other allied political parties, Acting governor Balochistan Jan Jamali summoned the Balochistan Assembly session enabling dissident lawmakers to table the no-trust motion before the members of the constitutional assembly for its approval.

However, the Jam led group could not show up the required numbers during the session started Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhail in chair.

As per constitution of Pakistan, the support of 20 percent members of the assembly was required to table the no-confidence motion against leader of the house. However, as many as 11 members voted in favour of the no-trust motion against required number of 13 members.

Later, the session was prorogued.

The ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Balochistan is clearly seen divided into two factions. Former CM and the President of the BAP, Jam Kamal had issued directives to all lawmakers to abide by the party policy and support the no-trust vote against Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, however, incumbent CM Balochistan managed to foil bid to oust him from the CM ship.