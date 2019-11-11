No -confidence motion against Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri to be presented this week for voting

No -confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri will be presented this week in the National Assembly for

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) No -confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri will be presented this week in the National Assembly for .Voting upon no confidence motion is expected to take place on Thursday or Friday.

Opposition has alleged Deputy Speaker in the no confidence motion under section 7 of Article 53 of the constitution that the behaviour of Suri is biased thefeore he is not eligible for the designation of Deputy Speaker NA.Notice of 7 days for voting upon no confidence motion is legal demand.Voting will be held through secret balloting.Opposition has 155 members in the NA while government along with alliance parties has 184 members.