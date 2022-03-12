UrduPoint.com

No Confidence Motion Against PM To Be Failed: PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader and former district president Dawood Khan Mandokhail on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion against the prime minister would be failed

In a statement, he said Pakistan was on way road to progress due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the PTI government had taken better steps in the last three years.

He said that today corrupt political leaders had joined hands against Imran Khan for saving their corruption but they would badly failed and reiterated the accountability process would continue without any discrimination.

He said that opposition parties had remained in government for last 30 years but they had done nothing for the country and had engaged for looting of wealth through corruption.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its tenure and would also form next government with thumbing majority.

