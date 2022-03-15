UrduPoint.com

No-confidence Motion Against PM To Face Defeat: Fatyana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

No-confidence motion against PM to face defeat: Fatyana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior leader Riaz Fatyana Tuesday said that the the government was fully confident to defeat no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition would face disappointment and the government would become stronger, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair programme.

According to article 63-A of the Constitution, no member of the National Assembly can not cast vote against its own party in the no-confidence motion,he added.

He said that if the disgruntled candidates cast the votes against Prime Minister Imran Khan, then it will be considered as a violation of the country's Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Vote Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

1 hour ago
 Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

10 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

10 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

10 hours ago
 DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas ..

DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>