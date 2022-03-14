No-confidence motion against PM will prove fail: Haleem Sheikh

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Monday met with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Monday met with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

The both leader had discussed the current political situation of the country during the meeting, said a press release.

The no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan by the opposition will fail miserably, said Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. Opposition was fighting for vested interest and trying unsuccessfully to get NRO through political blackmail, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the interest of Pakistan and the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

"Today Pakistan is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity.

Opposition is not digesting the development of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people," Niazi said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a leader not only of the Pakistani people but also of the whole Muslim Ummah," he added.

Imran Khan is honored that today the Muslim Ummah considers him as its leader, he said.

United Opposition is a gang of thieves who are united for fear of accountability and are trying unsuccessfully to blackmail Imran Khan, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown full confidence of the people of Pakistan and a historic public gathering meeting will be held in Islamabad on March 27, he said.

The whole nation stands with Imran Khan. The nation has already rejected the opposition, he said.