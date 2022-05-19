No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage results of local body elections: Sardar Khetran

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said on Thursday that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was in stable position

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said on Thursday that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was in stable position.

The statement by the minister, who was talking to the press comes a day later when no-confidence motion against the CM would was submitted.

Sardar Abdul Rehman also held that no-confidence motion was an attempt to sabotage the results of local body election scheduled on May 29.

The minister while expressing confidence on the allied parties asserted that the CM Balochistan enjoyed the support of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Replying to a question related to upcoming local government elections, the minister said that the BAP will emerge victorious and would clean sweep in the entire province. He also maintained that no-confidence motion was submitted to "sabotage" the results of local body elections in the province.