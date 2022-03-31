UrduPoint.com

No Confidence Motion Filed By Local Stooges Of Foreign Plan For Regime Change : Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said, threat to regime change is a proven fact through some local stooges who filed "No Confidence Motion" to complete that agenda

Talking to media Farrukh Habib said the government had not named any country but all the evidence was available.

"No country has the right to interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs", Farrukh Habib said.

He said that unfortunately some people were making fun of threats, Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence on the issue.

He said that Parliament's National Security Committee meeting would also discuss the issue.

The whole nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding "The last 5 overs of the game are remaining and PM Imran Khan will fight till the last ball".

The minister said that allies and the dissidents were contacting with the government after the issue of the letter came to light.

"The people of Pakistan will thwart the conspiracy hatched against the country," Farrukh Habib said adding as the nation was not ready to accept anyone's slavery.

He said now it was not the issue of 172 votes, the matter has moved ahead as a conspiracy has been hatched to overthrow the elected government.

To a question, he said no confidence motion was linked with the threatening letter as it was moved the very next day of receiving the letter.

The government, he said was still in place today and the people and national institutions of Pakistan would make a decision if an elected government could be toppled by use of a few billions rupees.

