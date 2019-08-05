No confidence motion in Senate misinterpreted

Central leader of National Party (NP), Senator Tahir Bizinjo Monday said the no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani should not be misinterpreted, since it was opposition's right to move the motion

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizinjo would continue for supremacy of the constitution and democracy.

He said every state institution should work in their domains, adding that no one should intervene in others' affairs.

He said the political parties should send those people to contest the next senate election who were familiar with parliamentary norms and democracy.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) had constituted committees to investigate the recent Senate election result.

He claimed that the incumbent Senate chairman was elected by the support of PPP and presently the PPP and other opposition parties had no trust in his chairmanship.

He said any conspiracy against democracy would be foiled through democratic process.

Senator Tahir Bizinjo was of the view supremacy of the parliament should be kept supreme in a democratic set-up and horsetrading should be discouraged.