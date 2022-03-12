UrduPoint.com

No-confidence Motion: PML-Q Still Confused

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2022 | 04:26 PM

No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

PML-Q MNA and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema is in favour of parting ways with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while other PML-Q leaders including Moonis Elahi are against quitting the alliance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is still divided over no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition, the sources say.

They say Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid seems confused over the move.

They are of the view that PML-Q MNA and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was in favour of parting ways with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while other PML-Q leaders including Moonis Elahi are against quitting the alliance.

Besides this, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has sought a guarantee from PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari that PML-N will fulfil their demands in response to the support on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asif Ali Zardari, according to the reports, agreed over becoming a guarantor of the agreement made between PML-Q and PML-N related to Punjab, they added.

The Sources said that an agreement was reached with the PML-Q leadership after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Farrukh Habib’s meeting with the PML-Q leaders on Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema yesterday refuted Fawad Chaudhary’s claims of an agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the no-confidence vote.

The PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema had said that the reports about a settlement between the PML-Q and PTI were not based on reality.

