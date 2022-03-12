No-confidence motion to be turned into mound of dust: Zahir Toru

Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahir Shah Toru Saturday said that all the party workers were stand unite with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who rendered great services to steer country out of crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahir Shah Toru Saturday said that all the party workers were stand unite with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who rendered great services to steer country out of crisis.

Talking to media men at his office here, Zahir Shah Toru said that the opposition would failed to achieve their objective and No Confidence Motion would turned into mound of dust.

PTI will win the upcoming general elections of 2023 under the chairmanship of Imran Khan on the basis of its welfare-oriented services he said adding a massive network of developmental works have been initiated for betterment of people.

Toru said leaders of opposition parties including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif would face accountability for their misdeeds rather creating chaos in the country.