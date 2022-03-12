UrduPoint.com

No-confidence Motion To Be Turned Into Mound Of Dust: Zahir Toru

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 07:34 PM

No-confidence motion to be turned into mound of dust: Zahir Toru

Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahir Shah Toru Saturday said that all the party workers were stand unite with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who rendered great services to steer country out of crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahir Shah Toru Saturday said that all the party workers were stand unite with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who rendered great services to steer country out of crisis.

Talking to media men at his office here, Zahir Shah Toru said that the opposition would failed to achieve their objective and No Confidence Motion would turned into mound of dust.

PTI will win the upcoming general elections of 2023 under the chairmanship of Imran Khan on the basis of its welfare-oriented services he said adding a massive network of developmental works have been initiated for betterment of people.

Toru said leaders of opposition parties including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif would face accountability for their misdeeds rather creating chaos in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

50kg bomb defused in Bannu

50kg bomb defused in Bannu

29 seconds ago
 10 dead in Punjab road accidents

10 dead in Punjab road accidents

31 seconds ago
 Vibrant educational and creative activities guaran ..

Vibrant educational and creative activities guarantee a bright future of Pakista ..

32 seconds ago
 Capital police arrested eight accused

Capital police arrested eight accused

34 seconds ago
 Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad ..

Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad Hyd

5 minutes ago
 Present political turmoil should resolve with matu ..

Present political turmoil should resolve with maturity, tolerance: Ashrafi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>