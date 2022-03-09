No confidence motion to face defeat: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the no confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would face nothing but defeat

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not turn away from its manifesto of accountability as the corrupt elements of the country will not be spared at any cost. Prime Minister has raised the image of Pakistan at the international level," he said in a presser here.

Referring to the opposition's press conference, said the three (Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazal ur Rehman) who were sitting at the press conference were the ones who in past couldn't tolerate each other.

He said there were global powers that do want to see Pakistan stable. "On June 21, Imran Khan refused to give up his military bases. Why should someone pay the price of others statements. Countries are strong when they make strong statements. Some neighboring countries lie down in front of the strong and grab the collar of the weak," he said.

Gill said we should teach our children to speak in front of such a country. "Imran Khan was asked that would he not join anyone's war by becoming the Prime Minister. "If a country will ask to use your airport to attack another, will you give it? If there had been a coward, he would have said we will talk and tell you. But Khan is only person who cares for Pakistan.

Discarding the rumors, he said there were many fake rumors spread against the government, "The first rumor was that the government would be overthrown in September. Then it was said that Imran Khan had angered the European ambassador. We know very well where it all started," he said Gill said Khan speaks of friendship and was an ambassador of peace who doesn't believe in warfare. "Khan also asked to sit and talk on Ukraine and Afghan issue. Khan was the one to speak in the European Union," he said.

He said this was the first time that 'Absolutely Not' was said instead of pleasing any country. "Khan said countries should respect our borders and we will respect theirs. The successful foreign policy is in front of everyone. When troops withdrew from Afghanistan, we did not support anyone. Khan has always stood up for humanity." Gill said if Khan wanted to do horse trading, then who can do better than him, as there was plentiful of cash in the treasury. But Khan has never done it and won't ever do," he said.

To a question, he said Khan allocate billions of rupees in Ehsaas programs every year. "He has reduced inflation, reduced petrol prices, introduced health cards and many more schemes to help and safeguard the poor," he said.

Gill said the steps taken by the government to tackle COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have been recognized worldwide.