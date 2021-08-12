No confidence motion to prove to be another failure of PDM: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that no confidence motion would prove to be another failure of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that no confidence motion would prove to be another failure of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Giving reaction to the statement given by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said the nation was well aware about those corrupt elements who plundered the country under guise of so called Charter of Democracy (CoD).

He said those corrupt elements would not succeed to protect their corruption drive by offering each other's.

Gill said Maulana Fazal who used to step on the success of the corruption movement, was again ignored. Khaqan Abbasi was still hoping for bargaining, he said.