No-confidence motion will be rejected: Haleem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that issue of mistrust is almost over as no confidence motion will be rejected in national assembly.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed confidence that MQM-P and other allies were firmly standing with PTI and none of them is withdrawing support to the government.

The opposition leader along with Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Parliamentarians and workers paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday prior of departure to Islamabad for participation in 'Amr bil Maroof Jalsa' of PTI.

Haleem Adil Sheikh flanked with MPA Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Adnan Ismail and others laid floral wreath on grave of the founder of Pakistan and offered Fatiha.

Speaking to journalists, he said that PTI caravan from Karachi will depart to Islamabad on Friday for becoming part of Amr bil Maroof Jalsa.

He said that reason for paying a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid was reiterating our commitment with cause of PTI leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who is striving to save Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan from corruption and plunder of thieves.

Imran Khan, in his message, urged the people of Pakistan to stand besides truth and challenge, he said.

"We are starting our journey of the noble cause of Amr bil Maroof and Nahe anal munkar (Enjoining good and forbidding evil) from the mausoleum of founder father of Pakistan because Quaid-e-Azam achieved under the slogan of 'La Illah illallah'. We are here to refresh the spirit of patriotism," he said.

The first caravan of Sindh would leave Sohrab Goth Friday morning while departure of other caravans to continue till the next day, he informed and added that people from all over Sindh would attend the meeting.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the people who plundered national exchequer had been exposed before the nation and they have joined hands against Imran Khan but all those 'rodents' would be caught.