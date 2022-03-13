UrduPoint.com

No-confidence Motion Will Prove Fail, Says KP CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

No-confidence motion will prove fail, says KP CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has advised the opposition to refrain from indulging in criticism for the sake of criticism only.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the no-confidence motion of the opposition against the Prime Minister Imran Khan would prove as fail. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not merely a personality rather he is the symbol of a bright and developed Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the vision of the developed Pakistan to the nation that is followed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that the people-friendly projects like Sehat Card, BRT, Scholarships, uplift in the newly merged districts, Swat Expressway and Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway are ample proof of it.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa believes in indiscriminate development of all districts and today several important projects like provision of drinking water, education, health, communications, agriculture, science & information technology and energy sectors are near the completion.

