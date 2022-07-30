UrduPoint.com

No Confidence Move Against PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari Succeeds

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 01:30 AM

No confidence move against PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari succeeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :No confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari succeeded.

As many as 186 votes were polled against the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The no confidence motion was allowed in the Punjab Assembly as soon after Muhammad Sibtain Khan was elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The no confidence motion was moved by Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The schedule regarding the election of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker has been announced according to which the voting would be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The nomination papers for the PA deputy speaker slot would be submitted till 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Related Topics

Election Sunday Nomination Papers Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

30 minutes ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

30 minutes ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

55 minutes ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

55 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.