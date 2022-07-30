No confidence move against PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari succeeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :No confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari succeeded.

As many as 186 votes were polled against the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The no confidence motion was allowed in the Punjab Assembly as soon after Muhammad Sibtain Khan was elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The no confidence motion was moved by Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The schedule regarding the election of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker has been announced according to which the voting would be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The nomination papers for the PA deputy speaker slot would be submitted till 5:00 pm on Saturday.