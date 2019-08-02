UrduPoint.com
No Confidence Move Makes Entire Senate Doubtful :Siraj-ul- Haq

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:16 PM

No confidence move makes entire Senate doubtful :Siraj-ul- Haq

Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said that the game played for the no confidence motion against Senate's Chairman had made the entire house doubtful

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said that the game played for the no confidence motion against Senate's Chairman had made the entire house doubtful.

Addressing a public gathering at Mansoora, he said that all the people involved the faces were exposed and the nation has seen the real faces.Siraj said that the government had won because its purchasing power was higher and the opposition was now busy in ultrasound to find out the purchasable commodity.

He said that Allah had saved the JI from a becoming party to this dirty game.Stating that expecting anything good from these people was of no use, Sirajul Haq urged the masses to stop going round their bungalows and feeding the serpents with milk and instead stand by the JI for the supremacy of Allah's Deen because the Nizam e Mustafa alone provided the solution of all our problems.He said that the whole nation was worried due to economic exploitation as two per cent elite were controlling the 98 per cent of the resources.

Poverty and unemployment had become intolerable and more and more people were committing suicide while the rulers were deaf, dumb and blind.He said that the PTI had deceived the masses through the slogan of the state of Madina.

Where the power was not in the hands of an individual, any party or the government. Instead, all the powers were with Allah Almighty and His word was the law. On the other hand, in the PTI government, all powers were with the persons claiming to build the Madina state.

The constitution and the law were helpless and the legislatures had no powers. .He said that the JI believed in democracy but in such democracy wherein the divine laws were not violated and interest and liquor were banned.

He said that in the state of Madina, there was no exploitation, the poor would not be forced to sleep on footpaths and nobody was denied justice.He said that under the PTI rule, poor were dying and there was none to help them.

This government was also protecting the status quo and it could not give anything to the common man.Sirajul Haq said that just as those raising the slogan of "Roti, Kapra and Makan" had made a mockery of the masses.

Similarly, the present rulers were playing with the religious sentiments of the people.He said the JI's successful rallies against price spiral, unemployment and the IMF slavery had proved that the masses lost hopes from the rulers.

