No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sadar Tanveer Illyas Khan on Friday said that nation was standing firmed with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference after chairing party meeting, he said that national integrity is very important for any nation and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the brave and courageous leader to stand for the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He said that nation would achieve more success in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sardar Tanveer Illyas Khan who is also senior minister AJK said that PTI AJK would participate actively in March 27 public meeting. He said that this would be the largest public gathering in the history of Pakistan.

Flanked by Party leadership, he said that people from Muzaffarabad, Bimber, Bagh, Rawla Kot and all the districts of AJK would participate in the public gathering.

He rejected the news report released in section of press regarding the forward block in PTI AJK. He said that this was totally fake and baseless news story.