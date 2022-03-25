UrduPoint.com

No-confidence Move; Nation Standing Behind PM Khan: Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 08:19 PM

No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan: Rana Tanveer

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sadar Tanveer Illyas Khan on Friday said that nation was standing firmed with Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sadar Tanveer Illyas Khan on Friday said that nation was standing firmed with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference after chairing party meeting, he said that national integrity is very important for any nation and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the brave and courageous leader to stand for the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He said that nation would achieve more success in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sardar Tanveer Illyas Khan who is also senior minister AJK said that PTI AJK would participate actively in March 27 public meeting. He said that this would be the largest public gathering in the history of Pakistan.

Flanked by Party leadership, he said that people from Muzaffarabad, Bimber, Bagh, Rawla Kot and all the districts of AJK would participate in the public gathering.

He rejected the news report released in section of press regarding the forward block in PTI AJK. He said that this was totally fake and baseless news story.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Muzaffarabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir March All From

Recent Stories

Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N. ..

Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N.Korea's Ballistic Missile Laun ..

1 minute ago
 FM presents South Punjab bill to NA Speaker

FM presents South Punjab bill to NA Speaker

2 minutes ago
 CERN Reviews Associate Membership of Pakistan

CERN Reviews Associate Membership of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasur ..

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 DC hands over books to Ganz Library's administrato ..

DC hands over books to Ganz Library's administrators

2 minutes ago
 PTI to organize largest public meeting 'Ammar Bil ..

PTI to organize largest public meeting 'Ammar Bil Maroof' on Mar 27: Women MPs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>