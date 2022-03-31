UrduPoint.com

'No Confidence Vote' A Move Aims To Target Country's Independent Foreign Policy: Kanwal Shuzab

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 10:50 AM

'No confidence vote' a move aims to target country's independent foreign policy: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the no-confidence motion is an international conspiracy which was designed to target our country's Independent foreign policy.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government under brave leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had always taken the people into confidence over national issues and never bowed down to any pressure or threats from abroad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country, sheadded.

She said the entire nation stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, those engaged in negative politics should realize facts as the opposition is bent upon weakening the national interests for the sake of some political gains.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

2 hours ago
 US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

10 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

10 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

11 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.