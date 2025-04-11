No confirmed dengue case in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Sialkot Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that 1,341 suspected cases of dengue were reported in Sialkot district this year, but no case was confirmed.

After the change in weather, the number of mosquitoes has increased; scope of indoor and outdoor vector surveillance activities will have to be expanded. Health Department's 124 outdoor teams would conduct Android-based dengue vector surveillance in all four tehsils, while 555 indoor teams will conduct anti-dengue activities manually.

There will be third-party validation of indoor, outdoor, positive larvae, hotspots and patients to eliminate dengue.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Anti-Dengue Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar said that the number of hotspots in Sialkot district is 2,650.

ADC Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar said that to eradicate dengue, it is necessary to keep the environment dry and clean because it is a community disease and it cannot be controlled without the cooperation of the community. For this, it is necessary to run an awareness campaign and convince citizens about their responsibilities in this regard.