No Confirmed Omicron Virus Case In Rawalpindi District: Dr Waqar

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

No confirmed Omicron virus case in Rawalpindi district: Dr Waqar

There was no confirmed case of Omicron virus in Rawalpindi district said Dr Waqar Ahmed, spokesperson of Health Department, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :There was no confirmed case of Omicron virus in Rawalpindi district said Dr Waqar Ahmed, spokesperson of Health Department, Rawalpindi.

He said the teams of Health Department Rawalpindi were carrying out their duties at Islamabad International Airport where tests of the people coming from Category C countries were conducted and they were also quarantined at Shalimar Hotel for three days.

Giving a briefing on Omicron Dr Waqar Ahmed informed that in the light of National Command and Operation Center guidelines, the countries where Omicron virus was spreading rapidly were included in Category C and special Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were also issued for those coming to Pakistan from there.

He said that during last three days, 15 persons came to Pakistan from Category C countries and their Omicron tests were conducted at the airport.

He said, special permission was required for the passengers of the countries included in Category C list to come to Pakistan.

He said that in case of negative test of Omicron, there would be a mandatory quarantine of three days and after which there would be re-test of Omicron.

